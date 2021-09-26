Couple Ends Life By Jumping Into Nuapada Waterfall

Nuapada: A young couple allegedly ended their life on Sunday after jumping into Godhas waterfall under Dharambandha police limits in the Nuapada district.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained however, locals suspect that the duo is the native of Gariabandh in Chhattisgarh.

On being informed, Dharambandha police personnel and a team of Nuapada firefighters rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Though the exact cause behind the death of the duo is yet to be known, police suspect that the duo took the extreme step due to family pressure.