IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm activities in some Odisha districts till Sep 7

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall to lash most parts of Odisha till September 7. A yellow warning has been issued to several districts including Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which is currently active over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, rainfall activities including thunderstorms with lightning are likely to be experienced.

Weather forecast and warning

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 04.09.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal.Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenakanl, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Raygada and Sonepur.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 04.09.2023 to 830 Hrs IST of 05.09.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heavy to very heavy Rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur. Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Angul, Sonepur,Boudh, Bargarh, Rayagada, Bolangir, Nuapada, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh,Bargarh, Angul, Dhenakanl, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Malakangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur and Boudh.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 05.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 06.09.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur. Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Puri, Khordha and Kalahandi.

Day 4 ((Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 06.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 07.09.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 5 ((Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 07.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 08.09.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir and Nabarangpur. Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Boudh, Sonepur, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Angul, and Nayagarh.