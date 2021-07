Construction Of Shree Jagannath Temple In Bhimatangi Reaches Its Final Stage

Bhubaneswar: The construction of the Shree Jagannath Temple has reached its final stage on the Bhimatangi entrance road on Narayani Club Road from Mahatab Road.

The 25-feet temple also has special temples of Lakshmi and Vimala, including Shri Jannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

The temple was built by 60 members of the local community as there is no Jagannath temple in the locality.