CBSE Decides To Conduct Board Exam 2022 In 2 Terms

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that board academic session 2021-22 for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in two terms with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

In an official statement, the CBSE said the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms and scores of both terms 1 and 2 will contribute to the final overall score of students.

While term 1 will be conducted during November-December 202, the second term will be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres fixed by the Board.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session,” the statement read.

The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021. For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the Board vide Circular no. F.1001/CBSE Acad/Curriculum/2021 dated 31 March 2021. Schools will also use alternative academic calendars and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

Efforts will be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

Details of Curriculum Transaction