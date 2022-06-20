Congress Workers Ransack Chitrakonda Police Station

Malkangiri: Congress workers ransacked the Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri district on Monday citing cops’ alleged misbehaviour with several women of a village.

According to sources, Congress workers who were mostly tribals armed with traditional weapons were staging a demonstration in front of the Chitrakonda block office over alleged misbehaviour with several women of RSC-13 village during a raid recently conducted in the village in connection with the seizure of ganja.

They suddenly went berserk and ransacked the police station after barging into the premises. The agitators damaged a police vehicle and flower pots kept inside the police station premises.

The incident reportedly took place while senior Congress leader Sharat Chandra Buruda and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati were addressing the demonstrators.