Cong MLAs Creates Ruckus In Assembly Over ED’s Summon To Sonia Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: Congress MLAs on Saturday created a ruckus in the Odisha Legislative Assembly over Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summon to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress alleged that when voice is raised against the Modi government’s failures, an attempt is made to suppress the voice of the Opposition by serving notices through central agencies like CBI and ED.

On the other hand, BJP said that the summons and notices are being served after getting substantial evidence.

A heated argument ensued between the members of both parties following which the Congress members trooped into the well and created a ruckus over the issue.

Unable to run the House smoothly, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the House for 10 minutes and then till 4 pm.