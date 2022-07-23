Ministry Of Tribal Affairs Felicitates Scheduled Tribe MPs & Tribal Padma Awardees

New Delhi: Celebrating the historical win of Draupadi Murmu, on becoming the 15th President of India, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, hosted the Tribal Padma Awardees and Scheduled Tribe Members of Parliament from across the nation at the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi today.

The Ministry organised Felicitation Ceremony for the Padma Awardees belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community to pay tribute to their indispensable contribution to the welfare and upliftment of tribal communities. Further, an Open House Special Interaction with the Padma Awardees at the venue was also organised.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda; Union Minister of State for tribal affairs Smt. Renuka Singh ,Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Shri John Barla, Union Minister of state for Ministry of Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, officials of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, DG NTRI and other eminent dignitaries were present on the special occasion.

The Padma Awardees present on the occasion shared their rich experiences and their journey of struggles.

On the occasion, Union Minister for Tribal affairs Shri Arjun Munda said that listening to the life’s journey shared by tribal Padma awardees today is a great experience.

He added that the Padma awardees and their journey as well as achievements are a source of motivation for everyone. They have made a tremendous contribution to the society. We must pay our tribute to these achievers who have made a difference on the ground, Shri Arjun Munda urged.

We must take inspiration from the awardees to transform the lives of Tribal people and tribal society from India@75 to India@100, he added. The Prime Minister has given the message of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas Sabka Vishwaas for everyone which will fulfill the dreams, hopes and aspirations of tribal people through our journey of Amrit Kaal , the Minister said.

The Union Minister for tribal affairs Shri Arjun Munda also chaired a review meeting with tribal MPs and ministry officials about the schemes and programmes of the Ministry.

Matters such as the impact of efforts in propelling the tribal cause and their overall development, were laid emphasis on and deliberated at length in the interaction.

The event is yet another milestone in strengthening cooperation, coordination and development for the tribal communities in India and will serve to reinforce the long-standing bond of equality and oneness in India.