Youth Injured In Clash At Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda Bus Stop 

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hacked a youth in a clash at Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the altercation occurred between staffs of Dildar and Baba Mani Bus staff over the movement of vehicles. Dildar bus staff brutally attacked Babamani bus staff due to the clash.

On being informed, Bharatpur police arrived at the spot. The victim was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Further probe into the incident is underway after the cops detained two staffs of the Dildar bus as well as both the buses.