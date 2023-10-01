Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 209

New Delhi: The Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 209 with immediate effect. This increase in prices came nearly a month after the oil companies slashed the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158.

Notably, the price of both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders undergoes monthly revisions on the first day of each month. Therefore, the increased commercial LPG gas cylinder prices will come into effect from today.

Post this increase, the retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1731.50 per cylinder from today, sources said.