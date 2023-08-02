CM Naveen Visits Kalabhoomi-Odisha; Launches Pioneering E-Audio Guided Tour at Crafts Museum

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region – the E-Audio Guided Tour at Kalabhoomi Museum.

A presentation of Odisha Crafts Museum, this e-audio tour is available in three languages – Odia, Hindi, and English. The audio guide serves as a personal companion, guiding guests through captivating narratives and providing insights into the artefacts on display. It creates an immersive experience that connects visitors with the heart and soul of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

This innovative offering introduces visitors to a seamless blend of technology and cultural exploration, ensuring an unforgettable and enriching museum experience.

The CM also unveiled the museum’s revamped website, showcasing avant-garde features like an enthralling 360 Virtual tour, an E-ticketing system, and a curated collection of mementoes from the souvenir shop designed to elevate the user experience.

The Chief Minister also released a captivating Coffee Table Book, an artistic marvel created by the renowned maestro of contemporary art Mr. Trotsky Marudu. The Coffee Table Book captures the essence of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, paying tribute to the skilled artisans who have enriched the state’s heritage with their masterful creations.

Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Smt. Rita Sahoo, Chief Adviser CMO R. Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary P.K. Jena, Development Commissioner Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee and other senior officers were present.

The E-Audio Guided Tour is a milestone achievement in Odisha’s cultural landscape. It is set to transform the way visitors engage with the museum’s treasure trove of art and heritage.

This initiative reflects the State’s commitment to preserving and promoting Odisha’s artistic legacy while embracing the advancements of modern technology. The tour promises to create a deeper and more meaningful connection between visitors and our cultural heritage.