‘Gang of Robbers’ arrested in Puri; Bombs, Swords Seized

Puri: A patrolling team of Sadar police arrested a gang of robbers while they were planning a robbery near the Jalabhandar road in Puri town on Wednesday.

The arrested accused are identified as Ashirbad Barad of Basidia in Nayagarh, Sridhar Jena of Biraharekrushnapur, Jitendra Raut of Girala, Prabhat Baral of Goruala, Sanjay Sundara and Saumayarjan Panda of Nilachakranagar in Puri.

Two crude bombs, swords, iron rods, machetes and chilli powder were seized from them, the police said.

In a press conference organized by Sadar SDPO Rabi Narayan Bhanja, said that strict action will be taken against the criminals. Sadar police station IIC Bhagirathi Rout was also present at this press conference.

In order to make Puri town crime-free, under the leadership of SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, raids are being conducted at various police station areas of the district.