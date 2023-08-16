CM Naveen Sanctions Rs 39 Cr For Construction Of Three Bridges In Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 39 crore for construction of three major bridges in Bargarh district.

About 7.25 lakh people of the district will benefit from these projects The CM expressed hope that the bridges will contribute to the social and economic development in the district along with transportation facilities.

Notably, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited Bargarh on June 26 and 27 and reviewed various welfare projects and heard people’s their grievances.

The secretary had apprised the Chief Minister about the demands of the people. Later, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 39 crore for the construction of three new bridges in Bargarh district.

Among the three sanctioned bridges, one will be constructed at Barpali at a cost of Rs 15 cr. It will connect Bargarh and Barpali block headquarters as well as boost communication facility to the district headquarters. This will benefit over 2 lakh people.

Similarly, 12 crore rupees have been sanctioned for the construction of a 60 meter long bridge over the canal towards Bargarh town. It will connect Barpali and Bheden block headquarters with Bargarh district headquarters.

Similarly, 12 crores have been sanctioned for third bridge of about 150 meter long. It will connect Bhatli to Bargarh and Atabira block headquarters. This will benefit 2.5 lakh people.