CM Naveen Inaugurates Sivaji Patnaik Smruti Plaza in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the Sivaji Patnaik Smruti Plaza, a tribute to the extraordinary contributions of the late Sivaji Patnaik, dedicated to advancing the cause of the working class.

The plaza, established by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), was inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries, including Usha Debi, Minister, Housing & Urban Development Department, MLA North Susanta Kumar Rout, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, BDA Chairman, Housing & Urban Development Principal Secretary G. Mathivathanan, BDA Vice-Chairman Balwant Singh, Vijay Amruta Kulange, BMC Commissioner, CPI (M) State General Secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik and several senior BDA officials.

Sprawling across 615 sqm near the CPI (M) office at Pal Heights, Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, the plaza stands as a testament to the legacy of Sivaji Patnaik, serving as a source of inspiration for future generations to embrace his values and principles.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for this momentous project on the first anniversary of the late Shivaji Patnaik last May. Over the past five months, the BDA has diligently overseen the design and construction of this monument at an expenditure of Rs 40 lakh.

Gracing the cityscape with its thoughtful design and facilities, the Sivaji Patnaik Smruti Plaza features various amenities, including seating areas, drinking water facilities, and restroom amenities. Moreover, it houses a movement corridor and interactive displays, offering visitors a glimpse into the life, achievements, and indelible impact of Sivaji Patnaik on the Kisan Movement, Khet Majdoor Union, and the Trade Union movement in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, BDA Vice-Chairman Balwant Singh expressed gratitude to the dedicated team that worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition, ensuring its completion within a tight timeline. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority has taken great care to create a harmonious space that pays homage to Sivaji Patnaik’s journey and provides a tranquil setting for reflection and contemplation.

The Sivaji Patnaik Smruti Plaza stands as a testament to the commitment of the BDA to honour the legacies of exemplary individuals whose contributions have shaped the social fabric of our state. It invites citizens and visitors alike to delve into the rich history of Sivaji Patnaik and draw inspiration from his remarkable life and work.