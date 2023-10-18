Ganapath Fever Takes Over! Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in Delhi for promotions

With an incredible buzz around, The promotional spree of Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath has begun and the team is leaving no stone unturned to take the film across the nation.

After a huge crowd of fans came to see Tiger Shroff at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai, now the promotional tour reached Delhi where the fans went crazy after watching Ganapath aka Tiger Shroff along with Jassi aka Kriti Sanon at the press conference.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon along with the team flew to Delhi for the promotions of Ganapath. As soon as the team reached, the venue was nothing less than a fan carnival. As the fans went crazy after watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the superstars also interacted with the media and the fans. Ganapath aka Tiger along with Jassi aka Kriti Sanon was seen having fun on the streets of Delhi. Along with Tiger and Kriti, producer Deepshika Deshmukh also graced her presence at the press conference. Looking at the amazing buzz around the film, the excitement among the fans is really high.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on this Friday.

Also Read: Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor groove on ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Song