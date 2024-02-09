CM Naveen Flies To Chennai to Meet Ailing BJD Leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday rushed to Chennai to meet ailing senior BJD leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo, who is under treatment at a private hospital, and inquire about her health condition.

The 86-year-old former MLA from Khallikote in Ganjam district was admitted to the hospital in Chennai following health complications.

Populary known as Queen of Khalikote, Smt. Deo is a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal and has represented the Khalikote and Kabisuryanagar assembly constituencies.

According to CMO officials, Housing and Urban Development Minister Smt.Usha Devi, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V. Karthik Pandian and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das are accompanying the Chief Minister to Chennai.