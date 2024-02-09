HLC On One Nation One Election Begins Interactions With State Election Commissioners

New Delhi: Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, and its members namely Shri Subhash Kashyap, Shri N. K. Singh and Shri Sanjay Kothari today began holding interactions with State Election Commissioners (SECs) to seek their views on holding simultaneous elections. Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary to the HLC was also present at the meeting.

The HLC held meetings with Shri Madhukar Gupta, State Election Commissioner of Rajasthan, Shri Sanjay Shrivastava, Former State Election Commissioner of UT of Delhi and Chandigarh, and Dr. Dalip Singh, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana.