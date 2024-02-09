Odisha CM Inaugurates 10th Kalinga Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 10th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) commenced in Bhubaneswar, setting the stage for an enchanting journey through the Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond. The event opened with a ceremonial illuminating lamp, and inspiring speeches from Chief Guest, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Guests of Honours.

The central theme, of the festival “Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century,” promises an extraordinary celebration of literature, wisdom, and humanism.

The first day unfolded with a dynamic array of sessions where prominent writers, poets, and journalists engaged in insightful discussions on diverse topics such as literature, media, women, nationalism, and more.

CM Naveen Patnaik, expressed his privilege and pleasure to be among literary minds, scholars, authors, and enthusiasts. “The Kalinga Literary Festival is more than an event; it is a bridge connecting the past with the present, ancient wisdom with contemporary insights. As participants immerse themselves in Bharat’s literary legacy, the festival becomes a platform to explore solutions proposed by ancestors for societal challenges and rediscover the beauty and relevance of tales in the modern world,” shared CM Patnaik.

“The festival is a call to preserve, propagate, and build upon Bharat’s literary legacy,” the CM added.

Founder and director of KLF, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, welcoming dignitaries, emphasized the responsibility that comes with this inheritance—to ensure the wisdom of the ages enlightens and guides humanity toward compassion, justice, and harmony.

Notable figures, including Dr Santrupt Mishra, Amish Tripathi, Sitakant Mahapatra, and Smt Paramita Panda, shared insights into Odisha’s ancient culture, celebrated literature and art, and highlighted the symbiosis between literature and art. They emphasized the opportunity to dismantle barriers between thought leaders and artists.

Dr Santrupt Mishra: “Odisha’s ancient culture is a treasure trove of wisdom. The Kalinga Literary Festival amplifies our ability to explore and celebrate the depth of our cultural roots.”

Amish Tripathi, said, “Delighted to return to Odisha for the 3rd time. Kalinga Literary Festival is one of the best literary events allowing discussing of literature in various forms.”

Smt Paramita Panda said, “Art encompasses visuals, textures, and ideas, representing the beauty, simplicity, and complexity of our culture. There’s a beautiful symbiosis between literature and art, providing an opportunity to dismantle barriers between thought leaders and artists.”

The KLF Literary Honor was conferred upon Nasira Sharma and Beena Paudyal, while Amish Tripathi and Shri Sandeep Bamzai received the National Living Legends Awards, recognizing their iconic contributions to literature and journalism, respectively.

In addition to the literary discussions, the Kalinga Art Festival, an integral part of the event, showcased the creative brilliance of Odisha. Over 70 paintings by prominent artists adorned the virtual gallery, providing a visual feast for art enthusiasts. The exhibition celebrated the diverse expressions of Odisha’s artistic landscape, offering a glimpse into the creative minds shaping the cultural narrative of the state.

The inaugural day witnessed a rich tapestry of intellectual exchange as luminaries from various domains shared their perspectives, contributing to the vibrant dialogue that is the hallmark of KLF. The hall echoed discussions that delved into the depths of literature, media’s role in shaping narratives, the empowerment of women through literature, and reflections on nationalism in contemporary times.

About the Kalinga Literary Festival:

Kalinga Literary Festival celebrates the vibrant spirit of India and its rich literary heritage, fostering dialogues that resonate with people from every walk of life. Since 2013, it has become a sanctuary for the free exchange of ideas, welcoming thousands to the shared love of literature and the arts.

In the festival’s symphony of voices, we find our own uplifted — in celebration, in contemplation, and in the humble pursuit of wisdom that transcends time. The Kalinga Literary Festival beckons you to be a part of this grand narrative — to listen, to speak, and to be inspired.