CM Naveen Approves Establishment of Two Courts in Deogarh’s Barkote

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the establishment of an Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court at Barkote in Deogarh district.

The Odisha CM expressed hope that these courts will play a crucial role in terms of speedy justice delivery.

As many as 12 gazetted and non-gazetted posts have been created by the Law Department for this new court. This new court will be helpful for the prompt disposal of cases pending due to various reasons.