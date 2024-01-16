Chief Secy Appeals Institutions & Pvt Firms To Screen Live Telecast Of Shree Mandira Parikrama Project Inauguration Event

Bhubaneswar: The inauguration ceremony of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project will be held at Puri tomorrow 17th January with devotion and gaiety. Guests from different States have also been invited to participate in this auspicious and historical event. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared January 17th as a Public Holiday in view of the fact that devotees and the public can participate in this festival and pay their devotion to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. Accordingly, January 17th has been declared a holiday for all Government institutions, Government Schools, Colleges and Universities. The Chief Minister is receiving requests through Social Media and other sources for the participation of private institutions, educational institutions and business establishments in this event.

In this context, Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena has requested all private institutions, schools and business establishments to make arrangements for screening of the live telecast of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project inauguration in different Electronic Media from 12.00 Noon to 3 PM on January 17th in their respective institutions, so that the employees, teachers and students can watch the live telecast of the programme and associate themselves in this auspicious event.

Similarly, Chief Secretary PK Jena has also requested all the brothers and sisters of Odisha as well as the General public to participate in this programme by watching the live broadcast of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project inauguration event which will be also indirect participation for them in this historic event.