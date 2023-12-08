Chennai rain: Schools, colleges shut today after floods caused by Cyclone Michaung

Chennai: Schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Friday (December 8) due to relief work in areas adversely affected by the rain, the Tamil Nadu government announced.

Chennai: Several regions remained inundated in Chennai due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung in the last few days. At least 20 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the city.

The cyclonic storm made landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and subsequently weakened into a deep depression. The system is likely to dissipate as it travels further northward direction.

On Friday, the India India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh spell of rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over south Peninsular India on December 8 and 9.

“Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep during the next 3 days,” the weather agency said.