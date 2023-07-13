Chandrayaan-3: RSC Bhubaneswar Organising Online Interactive Session, Live Streaming

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission by ISRO on 14th July 2023 at 02:35 PM, Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar is going to organise an interactive session and live streaming of the scheduled launch from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota for the students to give an insight about the mission and achievements in the domain of Space science & technology in India.

Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar is one of the constituent units of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. The main objective of the council is to propagate scientific education among the people at large and students in particular. The council achieves its objectives through its Mobile Science Exhibitions, Science Demonstrations, S&T-based galleries, Training and Workshops, etc.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar exploration mission and is a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2, to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to launch on 14th July 2023 at 02:35 PM from Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover to carry out scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

The launcher identified for Chandrayaan-3 is GSLV-Mk3 which will place the integrated module in an Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) of size ~170 x 36500 km. The mission is expected to support ISRO’s future interplanetary missions.

The live streaming of the launch programme will be available on the social media handles of the Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar.