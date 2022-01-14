Centre Issues New Home Isolation Guidelines As COVID-19 Cases Surge

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Friday released a set of guidelines for home isolation in mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

According to the new guidelines, the isolation period has been extended to seven days. It would end after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days.

“COVID19 patients clinically assigned as mild/asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation. Patients aged above 60 years and those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor’s evaluation,” the Health Ministry said.

“Home isolation will be over after 7 days pass from testing positive without getting a fever for 3 successive days, after which no re-testing is required and asymptomatic contacts need not take a Covid test,” the Health Ministry notice read.