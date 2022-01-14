Over 2.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,216 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 479 from Sundargarh
- 426 from Khordha
- 311 from Cuttack
- 179 from Sambalpur
- 156 from Jharsuguda
- 80 from Mayurbhanj
- 56 from Sonepur
- 47 from Jajapur
- 44 from Puri
- 37 from Deogarh
- 34 from Anugul
- 34 from Baleswar
- 33 from Koraput
- 28 from Dhenkanal
- 24 from Jagatsinghpur
- 24 from Nabarangpur
- 21 from Rayagada
- 17 from Kandhamal
- 15 from Ganjam
- 15 from Nayagarh
- 14 from Bargarh
- 14 from Bolangir
- 9 from Kendrapara
- 8 from Gajapati
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Kalahandi
- 101 from State Pool
With another 2,216 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,52,395, said the H & FW Dept.