Over 2.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,216 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 479 from Sundargarh
  • 426 from Khordha
  • 311 from Cuttack
  • 179 from Sambalpur
  • 156 from Jharsuguda
  • 80 from Mayurbhanj
  • 56 from Sonepur
  • 47 from Jajapur
  • 44 from Puri
  • 37 from Deogarh
  • 34 from Anugul
  • 34 from Baleswar
  • 33 from Koraput
  • 28 from Dhenkanal
  • 24 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 24 from Nabarangpur
  • 21 from Rayagada
  • 17 from Kandhamal
  • 15 from Ganjam
  • 15 from Nayagarh
  • 14 from Bargarh
  • 14 from Bolangir
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Kalahandi
  • 101 from State Pool

With another 2,216 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,52,395, said the H & FW Dept.

