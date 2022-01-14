Over 2.2K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,216 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

479 from Sundargarh

426 from Khordha

311 from Cuttack

179 from Sambalpur

156 from Jharsuguda

80 from Mayurbhanj

56 from Sonepur

47 from Jajapur

44 from Puri

37 from Deogarh

34 from Anugul

34 from Baleswar

33 from Koraput

28 from Dhenkanal

24 from Jagatsinghpur

24 from Nabarangpur

21 from Rayagada

17 from Kandhamal

15 from Ganjam

15 from Nayagarh

14 from Bargarh

14 from Bolangir

9 from Kendrapara

8 from Gajapati

6 from Bhadrak

4 from Kalahandi

101 from State Pool

With another 2,216 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,52,395, said the H & FW Dept.