Centre asks States, UTs to ensure strict guidelines to counter fresh Covid surge

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the sudden spike in cases is largely due to laxity. Bhalla’s observation comes after spike in Covid cases in the country.

In a letter to the states and Union territories, Bhalla asked them to ensure strict compliance of coronavirus norms like wearing of masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing among people.

The dreaded coronavirus, registering a steady decline in the number over past five months, has again reared its head forcing the authorities to go in for night curfews, lockdowns and other restrictions to counter the outbreak.

Bhalla said it is important to ensure compliance of the guidelines and strictly enforce coronavirus guidelines following sudden surge in the number of cases and the upcoming festivals.

India on Friday reported 39,726 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day spike recorded so far this year, pushing the Covid-19 tally to 1,15,14,331.