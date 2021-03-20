Ganjam district admin calls off Budhi Thakurani Yatra

Berhampur: Keeping in view the rising Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the Ganjam district administration has called off the biennial festival of Goddess Budhi Thakurani in Berhampur.

As per reports, while the priests were preparing for installing the ‘Subha Khunti’ (auspicious post), which marks the beginning of the Budhi Thakurani Yatra yesterday night when the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Commissioner Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar called off the festival.

The decision was adopted after a discussion with the chief organiser of the yatra, Patarla Durga Prasad Desibehera.

Earlier, the Ganjam district administration had directed the concerned yatra authorities to curtail the period of Thakurani Yatra, which is usually observed for 21 to 25 days, due to the ongoing pandemic.