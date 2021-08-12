Cargo ship snaps in two off Japan’s coast, 21 crew members rescued safely

A cargo ship ran aground and broke into two off Hachinohe harbour in northern Japan. All the 21 crew members were rescued safely.

Aerial images showed the separated stern of the Crimson Polaris tipped upwards and the other parts of the stricken boat listing into the sea.

A fuel leak from the ship has spread around 15 miles, but the extent of any environmental impact was unclear, a coastguard spokesman told media.

Three patrol boats and three aircraft were dispatched after the 39,910-ton vessel carrying wood chips ran aground on Wednesday in the port off Japan’s northeastern coast.

Authorities were trying to contain the oil leak but had not yet been able to erect an oil fence around the boat.