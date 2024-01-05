Cannabis Grown In Farms Destroyed By Police In Ganjam

Ganjam: Police have destroyed cannabis plants which were being cultivated illegally in Ashaypur village under Adaba police station limits in Ganjam district.

Based on an intelligence input, the team of cops conducted a raid in that area and destroyed the ganja plants which were grown in about 67 acres of land.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a through probe to identify the cultivators of the cannabis plant at the site. It is worth mentioning that ganja cultivation in several areas in the district is increasing year by year. Due to easy money, selling and purchasing weed are getting popular among interstate drug traffickers.