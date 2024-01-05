Another Hindu temple ‘attacked’ with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California

California: A Hindu temple in the US state of California was allegedly defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said on Friday. The incident took place weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir in California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

“Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti. The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area,” the HAF wrote on social media X.

The foundation added that it was in touch with temple leaders and contact with the Alameda Police Department and Civil Rights Division.