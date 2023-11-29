Bus Strike In Odisha Called Off; Sigh Of Relief To Commuters

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (OPBOA) has completely withdrawn the indefinite strike it had called on the 1st of December demanding restrictions on government-run LAccMI bus services.

The decision to call off the strike completely was taken after discussions with the State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, the private bus owners’ association informed on Wednesday.

After the crucial meeting, Minister Tukuni Sahu told the media persons that the discussions with the bus owners association were successful and their demands will be put up before the Chief Minister for consideration.

The OPBOA had decided that around 8,000 buses would remain off the road from the beginning of the next month opposing the government’s move to operate buses from blocks to district headquarters under its scheme- Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI).

Earlier, the OPBOA had also postponed its strike, keeping in view of difficulties to be faced by passengers. This time too, the bus commuters in Odisha heaved a sigh of relief as the strike was withdrawn by the association today.