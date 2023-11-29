Odisha CM Approves Rs.86.25 Cr For Two Instream Storage Structures In Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved two instream storage structures for Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj districts.

The projects are two – the Muralijhara Instream Storage Structure Project in Kalahandi District and the Damodarpur Instream Storage Structure Project on the Mayurbhanj Gangahar River.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned a total of Rs 86.25 crore for these two projects. In this, Rs 41.25 crores have been sanctioned for the Kalahandi Muralijhar project and Rs 45 crores for the Mayurbhanj Damodarpur project.

It is worth noting that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj districts and received proposals from the public for various projects. The Chief Minister approved the project as per the proposal of the people.

This will benefit the people of the Bhawanipatna block of Kalahandi district and the Badasahi block of the Mayurbhanj district. It will be especially helpful in the areas of drinking water projects, fish farming, animal husbandry etc. along with increasing the groundwater level.