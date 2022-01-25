BTS Jungkook calls Chipotle as Chicotle; Mexican food chain changes name on Twitter

Seoul: Mexican food chain Chipotle has changed its name to Chicotle after Jeon Jungkook of BTS was seen in a video calling the brand “Chicotle”.

In a video released by BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel of BTS, the members of the band can be seen on the sets of The Late Late Show with James Corden. The seven members were seen having lunch after shooting for the Crosswalk concert. In the 2-minute clip, Jungkook can be seen opening a bowl of Chipotle and carefully inspecting the contents inside it. “How do you eat this? What is this, Chicotle?” he asked a member on set.

“I thought they said chocolate at first,” chimed in J-Hope. After a few seconds, they can be seen relishing the lunch bowl. “I could eat this every day,” Jungkook added while taking a huge bite. Soon, other members such as Jin, Suga and Jimin also joined in the delicious lunch and seemed to thoroughly enjoy the food.

Soon after the video went viral, Chipotle changed their name to Chicotle on Twitter. They also took to the microblooging site to wish good morning to the “tannies” on Sunday. “Tannies” is actually used to refer to the members of BTS as a whole by fans.