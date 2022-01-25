Gautam Gambhir
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Former cricketer and Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested,” the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus.

