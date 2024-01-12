Brown Sugar Worth Rs. 1.5 Lakh Seized In Bhadrak, Two Held

Bhadrak: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Bhadrak district and seized 15.6 grams of brown sugar which worth 1.5 lakhs from their possessions.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Iftikar (42) of Chhadak Mohalla area under Puruna bazar police station in Bhadrak and Mohammad Imran (28) of Sunapali village under Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gramanchal police conducted a raid at Baulapokhari Master Colony Chhak and apprehended the two smugglers.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in the Bhadrak Gramanchal police station against the two accused. An investigation has been launched to find out the other persons behind the contraband smuggling.