Boost Your Energy Naturally With These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Energy is needed by the body for doing any mental or physical activity. Yoga asanas can bring deep relaxation and rejuvenation to the body. Enhance your energy levels by practicing these simple yoga postures and feel the difference for yourself:

1. Padahastasana

Stand with your back straight. Slowly exhaling, bend your upper body down from the hips, and touch your nose to your knees. Bring your palms on either side of your feet. You may have to bend your knees slightly. Gradually straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs.

2. Chakrasana

Lie down on your back, fold your legs at your knees, and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor. Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders, and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head. Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs, and lift your entire body up to form an arch. Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind.

3. Dhanurasana

Begin by lying down on your stomach, bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms. Have a strong grip. Lift your legs and arms as high as you can. Look up and hold the posture for a while.

4. Yajnasana

Start in the downward-facing dog pose, and step your right foot towards the outside of your right hand. Bring your elbows down with your forearms flat on your mat. Spread your palms out on the floor, and keep your head in a relaxed position. Hold for 10 seconds. To release, exhale and straighten your arms to bring your wrists under your shoulders, and step back to downward dog pose. Repeat the steps on the other side.