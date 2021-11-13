Dreaded Criminal Injured In Police Firing In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A dreaded criminal identified as Bapi Pani sustained bullet injuries during a face-off with a police team at Chadheya in Bhadrak on Saturday.

According to reports, a police team raided a secluded place near Chadheya where the notorious criminal Bapi and a few others had gathered and were hatching a plan to commit dacoity.

On seeing the police, accused Bapi first opened fire on the cops in a bid to escape from the spot. In retaliation, the police also opened fire which hit accused Bapi and the police team nabbed him.

Reportedly, IIC Alok Jena and three other police personnel were also injured in a brief brawl while the police team was trying to apprehend the anti-socials.

As per the latest reports, accused Bapi has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment and his health condition is stated to be critical.