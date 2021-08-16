Bolangir Teacher Beats Local Mercilessly Over Past Enmity

Bolangir: A youth of Ghungi village under Town police limits in Bolangir district was injured after the local primaery school headmaster allegdly attacked him over past enmity.

The teacher ahs been identified as Kunjabihari Sahoo of the same village.

According to the complaint, one, Dolamani Sahoo of Ghungi village compalined the headmaster regarding taking down the national flag.

Following this, the duo had verbal duel and the complainant also alleged that head master Sahoo abused him with vulgar language.

Fumed over Dolamani’s complaint, headmaster Sahoo attcked him and the former injured.

“Till today morning, the national was not taken off and I complained the headmaster regarding the same but he did not listen to me. He verbally abused me and started beating me,” Dolamani alleged.

“Earlier, I had made a video of school children cleaning school toilet, which was a viral one and everyone accused headmaster Sahoo for this. Due to this reason, Sahoo beat me mercilessly today. There were 10 -20 eyewitnesses present on the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dolamani registered an FIR with Bolangir Town police station and police officials have assured him of the proper investigation.