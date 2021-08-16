India Responds On Taliban’s Afghanistan Seize; Commits To Repatriating Indians

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, on Tuesday, responded to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s Kabul siege, forcing the fall of the elected Ashraf Ghani-led government.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in response to media queries regarding the situation in the war-ravaged neighboring country, said that the Government of India is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan.

In order to arrange repatriation of Indian citizens trapped in Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry had circulated emergency contact numbers and also extended assistance to community members, he said.

The official also informed that the Government is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan.

The MEA official further noted that commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended amid massive chaos and reports of gunfire as thousands attempt to flee the country.

Bagchi said the situation in Afghanistan is being monitored on a constant basis at ‘high levels’ and assured that the Government will take all steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and their interests in Afghanistan.

On Monday morning, thousands of Kabul residents were seen gathered at Hamid Karzai International Aiport in an attempt to flee from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s siege. The Taliban has taken over the entire country of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US troops.

Amid this, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which is presided over by India, has convened an emergency assemblage to discuss the worsening situation in the war-ravaged country.