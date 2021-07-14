BJP’s Parliamentary Party Meet Likely On July 18 Ahead Of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party’s Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is scheduled to be held on July 18, ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

As per sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of political parties for the meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to start from July 19, will be the first session after the second wave of COVID-19, which was far worse than the first. The Monsoon session is set to be stormy with the opposition chalking out a strategy to corner the government over several issues such as rising petrol and diesel prices, alleged corruption in the Rafale deal, the Covid situation, and others.

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders and Union Ministers, including party president JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, held a meeting last evening to discuss matters related to the upcoming Monsoon session and frame the party’s strategy to counter the opposition. The meeting was held at Union Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence.