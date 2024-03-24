BJP’s 5th List of MP Candidates Out; Arun Govil, Naveen Jindal, Kangana New Faces

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The party released names of the candidates for Lok Sabha seats of Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This time the nationalist party has given a ticket to actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi. Other candidates like actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in the popular TV serial Ramayan will contest from Meerut, K. Surendran from Wayanad, Arjun Singh from Barrackpur, Rekha Patra from Basirhatand and newly joined Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra.

Also Read: BJP announces list of candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

BJP has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur and Sambit Patra from Puri. Sita Soren who joined the BJP a few days back will also contest the polls from Dumka, Jharkhand.

Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit but his mother Maneka Gandhi has been retained from Sultanpur. Agnimitra Paul will stand from Mednipur. Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has been dropped from Buxar (Bihar). The party has also dropped ex-Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde from the Uttara Kannada constituency.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1. The vote counting will take place on June 4.