BJP announces list of candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and with this the names of the MP Candidates for Odisha were also announced.

With the approval of the BJP National President, J P Nadda, the party’s Central Election Committee today announced the names of the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s MP Candidates in Odisha:-