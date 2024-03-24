‘Maha Rally’ in Delhi on March 31 by I.N.D.I.A Bloc Against Kejriwal Arrest

New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A bloc on Sunday announced its plan for a ‘Maha Rally’ in a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Liquor Policy case. Calling it a ‘Defend the Democray’ protest, the opposition bloc has asked people to join them at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31.

“Democracy and the country are in danger. All INDIA bloc parties will take part in this ‘Maha Rally’ to safeguard the country’s interests and democracy”, said AAP leader Gopal Rai In a press conference organised by the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Rai condemned Kejriwal’s arrest, alleging it was a dictatorial act of suppressing opposition through threats and legal actions. He then mentioned similar instances against other opposition leaders including former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s recent arrest.

Rai further alleged, “All leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc is being framed in false cases. They have transformed Delhi into a fort. Elected MLAs and ministers were apprehended during their protests. Kejriwal’s family was subjected to house arrest. Our party office was sealed. Yesterday (Saturday), at Shaheedi Park, they treated us as if we were criminals.”

The AAP leader accused the centre’s BJP Government of intimidating persons in the opposition, claiming that no evidence was found against Kejriwal in the case. Instead, he alleged BJP receiving monetary benefits in the form of donations through electoral bonds from a released suspect.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the head of Delhi’s Congress unit, echoed Rai’s apprehensions, underscoring the importance of safeguarding democracy and ensuring a fair playing field for opposition parties. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said “Kejriwal’s arrest is a distraction from the electoral bond issue.”

Sandeep Pathak, the general secretary of AAP, revealed that Kejriwal has directed all party workers and leaders to initiate the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi AAP minister Atishi with party workers is already carrying out a candle march for the ED action against Arvind Kejriwal.