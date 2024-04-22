5 Benefits Of Eating Pani Puri: The Universal Favourite Street Food

New Delhi: Pani Puri, is the unbeatable street food that almost everyone loves. This is just a whole other feeling to consume those sweet and sour water balls filled with mashed potatoes, canas and whatnot.

While it sure is a street food and street food does not have a good name when it comes to health, but, these water balls have some surprising benefits many people do not know about.

Pani Puri Health Benefits: