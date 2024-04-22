5 Benefits Of Eating Pani Puri: The Universal Favourite Street Food
New Delhi: Pani Puri, is the unbeatable street food that almost everyone loves. This is just a whole other feeling to consume those sweet and sour water balls filled with mashed potatoes, canas and whatnot.
While it sure is a street food and street food does not have a good name when it comes to health, but, these water balls have some surprising benefits many people do not know about.
Pani Puri Health Benefits:
- Good for Digestion: The legendary street food is served with a mixture of spices and ingredients that aid digestion. Cumin, sooji, and jeera water can help stimulate the digestive enzymes.
- Packed With Nutrients: While this comes off as a little surprising but, indeed, pani puri or gal gappe has a good content of nutrients. It has magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C that help the body structure.
- May Help With Weight Loss: Surprised? Well, dieticians have suggested that consuming gol gappe in moderation is not that bad. Pani puri can help but calories too. There is high fibre content that helps with metabolism and this itself is also low in calories.
- May Regulate Blood Sugar: The mix of spices like cumin., black pepper, and ginger, may help to regulate blood sugar.
- May Help With Acidity: The jaljeera water of gol gappe can help alleviate acidity discomfort. It has spices like coriander and mint that have anti-inflammatory properties.
