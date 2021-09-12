Bizarre! Man beaten up for “failing” to pay Rs 5 at hotel

Keonjhar: In a bizarre incident, a customer was allegedly beaten up by hotel owner & his son over Rs 5. The matter has been reported from Laxmibazar area under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district.

As per initial report, the customer who visited the Maa Hotel’ at Laxmi Bazaar failed to pay Rs 5 following which the hotel owner questioned him.

After having food, when he went to the counter to pay the bill, the hotel owner demanded Rs 45. As he did not have change, he offered Rs 40 and requested the hotel owner to allow him pay the remaining Rs 5 later.

Soon, the altercation turned ugly as the hotel owner along with his son thrashed the customer.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and registered a complaint. Cops also apprehended the accused hotel owner in this regard.

A purported video of the incident has been doing rounds on various social media platforms.