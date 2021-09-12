Happy RM Day! BTS Army Namjooning Over The “Best Leader”

Seoul: BTS beloved leader RM rang in his 27th birthday on September 12 and of course ARMY has the best treat planned for their Joonie.

Since RM aka Kim Namjoon is a nature lover, book lover and all things cosy, it is only fair that his birthday projects too be as warm and thoughtful as him.

Over the years the term ‘Namjooning’ has been used to describe the peaceful healing time that RM does not fail to take out for himself. Across the globe, there are cafe events celebrating this performer, where ARMYs can unite in person in honor of RM. There are also some charity projects for fans to contribute to in honor of this rapper. Some fans are celebrating with unique art-related projects.