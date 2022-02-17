Biker Falls Off Overbridge In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth reportedly sustained injuries after he fell off Jayadev Vihar overbridge in the State capital this morning.

According to reports, the victim was on his motorcycle when he lost control over the wheels and fell off the bridge. Following the incident, he sustained grievous injuries.

He was rescued and admitted to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

On being informed, Nayapalli police reached the spot and initiated a probe.