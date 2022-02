Berhampur: Property worth lakhs was gutted after a major fire broke out in a garage in Rohigaon under Sadar PS in Ganjam district.

On being informed about the incident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, the garage owner alleged that some miscreants set the garage on fire over past enmity.

He also alleged that he was recently threatened by some people, said sources.