Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire On Petrol Pump Staff, One Hurt

Jajpur: A petrol pump employee sustained a bullet injury while another had a close shave after three bike-borne miscreants opened fire on them on NH-16 near Chhatia in the district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the two staff of a petrol pump were on their way to the bank in a car to deposit cash. In the meanwhile, three bike-borne miscreants opened fire on them in a bid to loot the cash.

While one of them sustained a bullet injury on his left hand, another escaped unhurt. Reportedly, the injured person is undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

A case has been registered in the local police station and a probe is underway to identify the anti-socials, sources said.