Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 318 Positive Cases Detected, 235 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 318 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 318 COVID-19 positive cases, 65 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 256 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 235 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 97,488 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,797 are active cases while 94,959 persons have recovered and 711 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.