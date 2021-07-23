Odisha Common PG Entrance Exams 2021 To Be Held Between Aug 23 & Sept 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education department on Friday announced that the Common PG (Post Graduation) Entrance exams for the year 2021 will be held between August 23 and September 1.

According to the officials, the Common PG Entrance for 2021 is scheduled to be held between August 23 and September 1, and the admissions to begin from October 15.

While the PG final Semester Examination will be over by August 31, 2021, the results will be declared by September 20, 2021. All UG Final Semester exams (without Back Paper) will be conducted by August 19 and the results including the back paper will be announced by 27th September 2021, officials said.