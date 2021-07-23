8 Artists Conferred With State Lalit Kala Akademi Award For Visual Arts

Bhubaneswar: Eight eminent artists on Friday conferred with the 39th Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi Awards. The award has been provided for their achievement in online photography and visual arts.

Odisha Culture and Tourism Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi felicitated the artists.

The awardees are Biswaranjan Kar, Sudhiranjan Maharatha for Sculpture, Bikas Chandra Senapati for Drawing, Suryakanta Swain, Anup Kumar Chand, Jyoti Prakash Sethi for Watercolour, Pramod Kumar Maharana for Contemporary Painting, and Sujit Kumar Swain for Printmaking.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs Two lakhs, a certificate, a plaque, and an Uttariya. A special booklet was also released on the occasion containing the works of the artists.

Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi president Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik, and Akademi Secretary Dr Suresh Chandra Dalai were present on this occasion.